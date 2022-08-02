Euphoria: HBO Series Tweet Confirms Zendaya Directing S03 Episode?

It was back in February of this year when fans of Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria learned that the HBO series would be returning for a third season. As if that wasn't exciting enough, they would learn a few months later that the series star was interesting in directing an episode- and that it almost happened during the second season (on S02E06 "A Thousand Little Trees of Blood"). "It's funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it," Zendaya explained to Vogue Italia earlier this summer. "I didn't have enough time, so, unfortunately, I wasn't able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably." Well, based on what we saw on Twitter earlier today, it looks like Zendaya will be adding "series director" to their resume after all.

Here's a look at the tweet from the HBO series' official account showing what we're hoping is Zendaya at the helm:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.