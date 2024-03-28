Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, preview, Storm Reid

Euphoria: Storm Reid "A Little Disappointed," "Not Surprised" By Delay

Storm Reid (The Last of Us) addressed the news that filming on HBO & Sam Levinson's Zendaya-starring Euphoria Season 3 has been delayed.

Despite expectations that filming would begin later this year, word came down this week that the third season of Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney & Colman Domingo-starring Euphoria had been delayed. "HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities," shared an HBO spokesperson in a statement, also looking to push back on rumblings that the series wouldn't be returning. Reports are that the delay is due to a previously rumored time jump that will take the characters out of their high school setting. It's said that HBO and Levinson are still mapping out where and how far into the future the season will be set.

Now, we're getting a reaction to the news from The Last of Us star Storm Reid – who portrays Gia, Rue's (Zendaya) younger sister. Speaking with Variety at the opening of USC's School of Dramatic Arts' Drama Center in Los Angeles, Reid shared, "I would hope the viewers, the audience, will be able to finish the show. I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and soul into it." And while the news of a delay may have been a surprise to many, Reid didn't appear to be caught off guard. "Yes and no [on being surprised]. We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out. So even though I'm a little disappointed, I'm not surprised."

Euphoria: Colman Domingo Defends Levinson: "Advocate for His Actors"

Domingo – who plays Rue's (Zendaya) sponsor, Ali – recently offered insight into why the third season has taken so long (aside from the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes). "[Sam Levinson is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again because I think he's wrestling with what's important. He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are," Domingo shared during a recent GQ profile/interview. "I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

Domingo previously discussed the award-winning HBO series and addressed whether Levinson's creative process & filming schedule were hurting the set during a late November 2023 interview with The Independent in support of his Netflix film Rustin. "No. Not one bit. I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task or have that same work ethic," Domingo responded when asked if he's experienced the kind of on-set difficulties that others have claimed.

"I've been in this business for 32 years. I know what hard work is," Domingo continued. "So when I heard those 'reports' [signals air quotes], I thought, 'where is this coming from? That's just a normal work day.' Be a professional." And Domingo's praise extends to Levinson himself, with the actor adding, "There's no one that's going to mistreat you on the set of 'Euphoria.' Sam Levinson is joyful and collaborative and could not be a bigger advocate for his actors." Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming at the time that Zendaya would be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

