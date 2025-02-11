Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, Britbox, comedy, cop drama, david mitchell, Ludwig, Mark Brotherhood, murder mystery

Even Ludwig Star David Mitchell Is Surprised by Show's Runaway Success

Ludwig is a big hit on the BBC and about to hit BritBox - but its runaway success and positive reactions surprised even star David Mitchell.

Ludwig is the newest cozy crime murder mystery hit on the BBC. David Mitchell plays John 'Ludwig' Taylor, a socially awkward and reclusive designer of puzzles who attempts to find out what happened to his missing twin brother by impersonating him in his job as a detective chief inspector for the Cambridge Police. He talked into the ruse by agreeing with the extreme reluctance of his sister-in-law Lucy (Anna Maxwell Martin) to uncover the truth of his brother's sudden disappearance, with Ludwig's passion for puzzles being their secret weapon. The only catch is that John keeps solving real murders, which keeps him from their main mission. The series wouldn't have been the hit it is without Mitchell as the nervous and jittery John Taylor, but even he was surprised by how big of a hit it was.

Mitchell's last major TV series was the long-running Channel 4 sitcom Peep Show, which had to fight the threat of cancellation despite raves from fans and critics. Peep Show was created by Jesse Armstong years before he went on the create the zeitgeist-tapping Succession for HBO. That and his regular panelist gig on the comedy talk show Would I Lie to You? has made Mitchell a household name in the UK. When he attended the Radio Times Covers Party recently, he was asked about Ludwig, "You always hope things will go that well, but no, I've never done a thing that has resonated with an audience so quickly," He said. "I've done things that I'm really proud of, but it felt like what TV must have been like in the '80s: It was on, and a week later, everyone knew about it. I don't know why it was so successful. I'm not going to say myself. It's really well written; there's an appetite for that type of programme. I think the BBC supported it very well, put it on at a time of year that people were really up for that show, and hopefully it was a good version of that kind of show, it was what people wanted at that point."

Ludwig was renewed for a second season in October of last year, having grown into the BBC. Director of Comedy Jon Petrie credited a "blend of top-tier British comic talent, a gripping mystery, and brilliantly crafted crime storylines." Mitchell added, "It's definitely a different fanbase to Peep Show. And just really nice enthusiasm, they just had a good time watching – that's the point of making a TV show." Ludwig, an original TV series created and written by Mark Brotherhood, was not based on a book or previously existing series. It is probably a hit because it is clever and funny and feels specific, with a hero played by Mitchell as a specific person instead of just a type. It is uniquely British in tone and its sense of humour instead of another generic remake of a European show like too many others these days. Ludwig premieres in the US on BritBox on March 20th.

