Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: john mulaney

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Opener: Keaton, Cypress Hill & More

Set for Wednesday, March 12th, Netflix's Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney opener includes Michael Keaton, Cypress Hill, and others.

Earlier this week, John Mulaney was kind enough to invite all of us to check out his latest twist on the talk show format – set to kick off this Wednesday. Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is a 12-week live talk show that's set to stream on Wednesdays at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. What can you expect? Celebrity guests, musical performances, Richard Kind, Saymo, and a whole lot of things that you didn't see coming. As for this week's debut, we now know who's on tap: Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, and personal finance columnist Jessica Roy – and let's not forget Cypress Hill, the show's musical guest.

"We will be live globally with no delay," Mulaney shared during the streaming service's "Next on Netflix" event from earlier this year, making it clear what viewers can expect to not get out of the show's 12-week run. "We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore," Mulaney added.

The upcoming live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

Mulaney will host, co-showrun, and executive produce Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, and executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

