Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: colin baker, iplayer, peter davison, russell t davies, sylvester mccoy, Tales of the TARDIS, Whoniverse

Everything On Doctor Who's Whoniverse On BBC iPlayer- And What's Not

BBC iPlayer dropped the Doctor Who Whoniverse to the licence payers of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

At 7 am GMT (what we are now in), the BBC iPlayer dropped the Whoniverse in its entirety. Pretty much. Every episode of Doctor Who the BBC has the rights to show is up, and more besides, available to the licence payers in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The original series of Doctor Who ran from 1963 to 1989, aside from the ones that were lost and the ones that the rights have become an issue for, but also all the animated recreations of lost episodes, including the mostly-unfilmed Shada by Douglas Adams.

The new series Tales Of The TARDIS, as well as spinoffs you might expect, Class, The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood, but also K9 And Company, Doctor Who Confidential, the Doctor Who Proms, both the animated series, a seventies documentary on Doctor Who from Melvyn Bragg, the Delia Derbyshire documentary on the woman who recorded the Doctor Who theme, the BBC/Fox "movie" with Paul McGann, and the Science of Doctor Who from Brian Cox. There are also the "orphaned" episodes that had been animated when thought lost. Galaxy 4 episode 3, The Faceless Ones episodes 1 & 3 and The Evil of the Daleks episode 2.

Tales of The TARDIS is revealed to be themed to different past Doctor Who stories, Earthshock, The Mind Robber, Vengeance On Varos, The Time Meddler, The Three Doctors, and The Curse Of Fenric and the new scenes with old Doctors and companions written by Russell T Davies and a few each from Pete McTighe and Phil Ford, work as bookends for the original episodes, edited into one long episode, for these presentations, in the Memory TARDIS, an amalgamation of TARDISes from over the decades. So the Fifth Doctor and Tegan talk about Adric, and what Tegan did next, Jamie and Victoria talk about their own subsequent lives – and children, reunions for Polly and Steven, Clyde and Jo, Six and Peri, and Seven and Ace. Memories of Doctor Who as therapy for the characters, and also a way to introduce old episodes to new audiences, in the context of what came before – and what would come afterwards.

What's missing? Well, aside from the missing or disputed rights episodes, there is no sign of the two Doctor Who movies from the sixties starring Peter Cushing, the docudrama An Adventure in Space and Time, the recent Australian K9 spinoff, the interactive "red button" Doctor Who story, Attack of the Graske, the Children In Need minisodes, or the Doctor Who ephemera that might have enriched such a collection, the Rowan Atkinson, David Walliams/Mark Gatiss, Harry Enfield or Lenny Henry comedy versions, the many other documentaries made over the decades, Blue Peter/Pebble Mill/Nationwide/Wogan/Jim'll Fix It/Jonathan Ross/Graham Norton appearances and the like. There is more that may still be dropped.

But right now I am going to watch Tales Of The TARDIS to revisit much of my childhood. And from before it, especially The Time Meddler from 1962, a particular favourite. Here's a look at everything that's now part of the Whoniverse on BBC iPlayer after sixty years, screencapped.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!