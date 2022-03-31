Evil Returns This Summer: Paramount+ Releases Season 3 Teaser

Things are looking to pick up in some seriously mischievous ways for Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) as Paramount+ released their official Season 3 teaser for the supernatural series Evil. The preview begins as the forensic pathologist explores a house and opens a door with the typical creepy music playing in the background. We see a series of quick shots, from a toilet filling up with blood as (presumably) one of her daughters steps away from the pending flooding. Then, we see the premiere date of June 12 drop.

The teaser shifts to Ben and his sister Karima (Sohina Sidhu) staring at a screen before he playfully yells at her as a joke. She pushes back in anger. We see more quick shots of Kristen, David, Ben, Leland (Michael Emerson), Sheryl (Christine Lahti) as the series title is spelled out between cuts. The coup de gras is a shot of Kristen with a forked tongue licking David's ear. Earlier, the series posted a cryptic tweet with a puzzle alluding to the upcoming season.

Evil Season Two Recap

Season two saw Kristen veer closer to her dark side as she was riddled with guilt, coming to grips with killing a man who was a clear threat to her family with an ice ax. David, as a Catholic priest-in-training, faced one of his biggest challenges in trying to exorcise the nefarious Leland, who got more involved in his, Kristen, and Ben's lives. Ben also had more than his share of trauma having been trapped by a succubus, and at one point, on an empty floor from an elevator with skeletons and no way out. Evil follows the trio as they continue to investigate the paranormal cases the Catholic Church assigns them to verify.