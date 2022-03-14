Evil Star Katja Herbers Talks Series Success, How Long It Could Run

Evil has made quite the remarkable supernatural series considering its original start on CBS. While some consider the move from broadcast to exclusive streaming in its move to Paramount+, the Michelle King & Robert King-created series has found a grittier voice on the platform for season two and entering season three. Variety caught up with star Katja Herbers, who plays Kristen Bouchard, at the Critics Choice Awards explaining the appeal of the series, why she loves the series, and how much longer the series has to go.

How Evil Defines Kristen

"I know the Kings, who write the show, are incredibly gifted writers and I knew they were gonna take my character to any possible direction and I was really excited for what they were going to do," Herbers said. "They did not disappoint." Evil follows the adventures of a forensic pathologist (Herbers), a Catholic priest-in-training (Mike Colter), and his associate (Aasif Mandvi) as they explore paranormal and supernatural phenomena the Catholic Church assigns them to investigate. Standing in their way is Kristen's rival Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) and his various ties to the occult. In season two, he personally involved himself directly into the Catholic Church and sought an exorcism continuing to try to undermine the trio's work.

Katja Herbers on #Evil creators Michelle and Robert King: "The Kings are incredibly gifted writers and I knew they were gonna take my character into any possible direction… They did not disappoint." https://t.co/jqf6l0pOz3 pic.twitter.com/18JiAs53gd — Variety (@Variety) March 14, 2022 Show Full Tweet

As far as why the show resonates with fans, "I think it does a really good job getting you invested in these characters while also telling a full story each episode while also planting some things that will have a payoff later," Herbers said. "I think it sort of has this funny, kooky sort of weirdness about it other shows…it's just its own." As far as the show's future, "Think they have six in mind, but I don't know. The way they've been writing I keep getting to play different things. For me as an actor, it's very rewarding." There's no firm date currently for Evil season three.

There's no firm date currently for Evil season three, and here's a look back at when the third season was first announced: