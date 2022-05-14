Evil: Robert & Michelle King on Season 3, Kristen/David Future & More

Evil creators Robert and Michelle King are always looking to push the envelope further along with each new season of their supernatural thriller series Evil. Originally on CBS, the series starring Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi, moved exclusively to Paramount+ following its first season. Without the censorship concerns of network TV, the streaming service allowed for violent and graphic creativity seeing more gore and saltier language to boot. The Kings provided a preview to EW of what to look for in their upcoming season three.

"I think a lot of times, horror is really closely connected to comedy," Robert King said of Evil's distinct tone. "Someone who's on edge and ready to scream is not that distant in emotion from someone on edge and laughing their head off." Season three will pick up where the season two finale left off where Kristen [Herbers] tearfully confesses to the newly-ordained David [Colter] Catholic priest how she murdered serial killer Orson [Darren Pettie] before the two share a kiss, which naturally with have its own repercussions.

Evil Season 2 Loose Ends

"I think we had the same issue coming out of season 1 into season 2, where you sort of paint yourself into a corner," Robert explained. "Kristen has killed a man, so how do you get out of that? We felt the same coming from 2 to 3, where the confession was accepted that settled all the issues of season 2, but literally, five seconds later, the issue of season 3 is introduced, which is: 'What do you do with this attraction now that he's a priest, and she's married?' That's what excited us, getting deeper into what these two characters will do together — especially given that Katja and Mike have such great chemistry."

David's new status as opposed to his previous one as a priest-in-training creates its own set of complications. "It allowed us to get a little bit more into what might be expected of David by the Catholic Church," Michelle teased."I would say Mike Colter's worry — and our worry — is that once you become a priest, it's boring, and you're doing boring things," Robert added. "Our concern was that you're doing 6 a.m. mass, and you're listening to all these silly confessions and sitting around with a lot of old fart priests who are sipping soup. So, we wanted to show that there are parts of this institution that are quite dramatic. We really wanted to explore something that allows Mike Colter to be his action-packed self." For more on why the pair decided to leave out explicit mentions of the pandemic and keep to within structure, you can check out the full interview here. Evil, which also stars Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Andrea Martin, and Kurt Fuller, makes its return with season three on Paramount+ on June 12th.