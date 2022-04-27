Evil Season 3: SCTV Icon Andrea Martin Promoted to Series Regular

Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) might not be the biggest thorn at Leland Townsend's (Michael Emerson) side. That honor might go to Andrea Martin's Sister Andrea as the recurring star has been promoted to series regular in advance of Evil season three, according to TV Line. Martin joined the supernatural series in season two as the Catholic nun, who's as fastidious as she is stoic in her ways especially against the self-proclaimed devil in Leland.

Evil Season Two Recap

In Evil season two, Leland became more active with Kristen, the Catholic priest-in-training David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) even going as far as requesting an exorcism. While David reluctantly agreed, Sister Andrea wasn't about ready to accept any of Leland's sociopathic ways even at one point dousing him with "holy water", which turned out to be ammonia that burned his skin. As the season progressed, she warned David that his supernatural visions would become more corporeal the closer he got to God. In the season finale, a demon that had attacked David came after Andrea in her bed. But the feisty sister stabbed it with her crucifix.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, season three will run for 10 episodes for Paramount+ and premiere on June 12th. The new season finds Kristen and David at a crossroads as he's been recently ordained and it conflicts with their possible relationship with his standing Catholic Church given his vow of celibacy. We're also going to find what further sinister plans await the group as Leland further infiltrates the church given his ties to a mysterious secret society that he also got Kristen's mother Sheryl (Christine Lahti) involved. Martin was also in The Good Fight, Great News, and Difficult People. You can check out our interviews with Emerson and Lahti.

[Ed. Note: Martin was an influential member of SCTV, possibly the best sketch-comedy series to ever exist in all of its forms. It's the kind of thing folks should remember.]