Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Evil, paramount, preview, season 4

Evil Season 4 E12: "Fear of The Other" Promo Trailer Released (VIDEO)

Co-Showrunner Robert King shared a promo trailer for Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E12: "Fear of The Other."

Yesterday, we were able to share the official image gallery and episode overview for Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, and Aasif Mandvi-starring Evil S04E12: "Fear of The Other." Pondering their respective futures, the team is given its final assessment assignment from Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) – and this one is personal. Meanwhile, Leland's (Michael Emerson) trial gets underway – but Henry Stick (John Carroll Lynch) might just end up being the least "demonic" thing about the proceedings. Meanwhile, Ellie (Anna Chlumsky) still poses a danger on any number of levels – and there's still more than enough time for some dastardly deeds to be done. To help offer some additional clues to what's to come, co-showrunner Robert King posted the official promo trailer for this week's chapter – with Sister Andrea going badass once again (something that we can never get enough of). Here's a look at the promo trailer released by King earlier today – followed by the image gallery, overview, and more for "Fear of The Other," hitting Paramount+ screens this Thursday:

Evil Season 4 Episode 12: "Fear of The Other" Preview

Evil Season 4 Episode 12: "Fear of The Other": Sister Andrea (Andrea Martin) gives the team their last assessment – a man who believes his doppelganger has possessed him and has a personal connection to the nun. The three also look for new jobs, and David (Mike Colter) receives even more bad news. Dr. Boggs (Kurt Fuller) faces a tough decision as Leland's (Michael Emerson) trial begins, and the court turns out to have even more treachery afoot.

In the following clip from S04E10: "How to Survive a Storm," David (Mike Colter) steps into Leland (Michael Emerson) to prevent him from hurting Kristen (Katja Herbers) and her family – but things don't go quite as planned:

Co-created by Showrunners Robert King and Michelle King, Paramount+'s Evil stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!