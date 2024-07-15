Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ally Maki, exclusive, Exploding Kittens, interview, netflix

Exploding Kittens: Ally Maki on "Wild & Fun" Netflix Animated Series

Ally Maki spoke with us about her role as Greta in the Netflix animated streaming series Exploding Kittens and being a huge fan of the game.

Ally Maki is having the time of her life with two active animated shows premiering within days with season two of Hit-Monkey and Netflix's Exploding Kittens, despite the cancelation of her live-action AppleTV+ series The Big Door Prize after two seasons. Exploding Kittens, based on The Oatmeal webcomic and Matthew Inman and Elan Lee card game of the same name, follows the misadventures of God (Tom Ellis) and Beelzebub (Sashseer Zamata) as they're both punished by their respective boards in heaven and hell to become chubby domesticated cats, Godcat & Devilcat. Both retain most of their powers, except for changing back into humanoid form. Both find themselves "adopted" by the Higgins family led by former Navy Seal-turned-Animal Control worker Abbie (Suzy Nakamura), super nerd dad Marv (Mark Proksch), ingenious Greta (Maki), and influencer Travis (Kenny Yates) as they acclimate their existing chaos in their lives by the supernatural hijinks of their new cats. While promoting her work on Hit-Monkey, Maki spoke to Bleeding Cool about her experience on the show as a card game fan and how it compares to the Hulu series.

Exploding Kittens Star Ally Maki on Netflix Series and Card Game

Bleeding Cool: How does 'Exploding Kittens' stand out in the wave of adult animated series?

Exploding Kittens is so much fun in the same vein as 'Hit-Monkey.' You get to go full-out crazy, whereas 'Hit-Monkey' is gory and sarcastic. 'Exploding Kittens' is wild and fun, and you go there – 150 percent. I'm so excited for people to see what they've done with this show because I am a huge fan of the game. I would play it religiously on my mobile all the time. To be part of that universe is such a dream, "My favorite game?! What is happening?!" It's so cool!

Season one of Exploding Kittens is available on Netflix. Season two of Hit-Monkey is available on Hulu.

