Exploding Kittens: Netflix Animated Series Arrives This July (TRAILER)

Set for July 12th, check out the official trailer for Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman's Tom Ellis (Lucifer)-starring Exploding Kittens.

Showrunners/creators Shane Kosakowski (You're the Worst, Teenage Bounty Hunters) and Matthew Inman's (founder of the Exploding Kittens card game) Exploding Kittens has been on our radar since it was first announced, and now we have some excellent news (and a "hype trailer") to pass along. Lucifer star Tom Ellis plays God – who's also a cat. So he's… Catgod. Of course, there's so much more to know than just that – thankfully, we have that new trailer waiting for you above and more details on the adult animated series waiting for you below. Thankfully, you'll have some time to play catch-up, with Exploding Kittens set to hit the streaming service on July 12th.

Earth sucks, so God (Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil…except Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Joining Ellis and Zamata are Suzy Nakamura (Abbie), Mark Proksch (Marv), Ally Maki (Grets), and Kenny Yates (Travis).

Stemming from showrunners & creators Shane Kosakowski & Matthew Inman, the animated streaming series is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels & Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman. The Netflix series is based on the best-selling card game of the same name. With more than 25 million copies sold, the game features 56 cards, including "Exploding Kitten" cards. Players pull cards until someone draws an "Exploding Kitten," at which point they have lost the game — unless they first defuse the kitten with cat toys or catnip.

