Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Developing Disney+ Wakanda Series

Black Panther director and co-writer Ryan Coogler has signed a five-year overall exclusive deal with The Walt Disney Company that's sure to bring a smile to the faces of the movie's fans. As part of the deal with Coogler's Proximity Media (which he runs with principals Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks). Coogler will develop new series projects for the studio, starting with a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda for Disney+. "It's an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on 'Black Panther' was a dream come true. As avid consumers of television, we couldn't be happier to be launching our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella," Coogler said in a statement. "We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. We're already in the mix on some projects that we can't wait to share," stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media."

"Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation," said Bob Iger, Executive Chairman, The Walt Disney Company. "With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We're thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team." As part of the deal, Coogler's Proximity Media can also develop television projects for other TWDC divisions.

Deadline Hollywood (exclusive)