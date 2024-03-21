Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney plus, eyes of wakanda, Marvel Studios, what if, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Spider-Man, Wakanda, What If…? S03: Marvel Studios Offers Updates

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum had some animation updates on Eyes of Wakanda, What If...?, & Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

With the success of the recently released X-Men '97, the spotlight is shining even brighter on what Marvel Studios has planned on the animation side of the MCU. Speaking with Men's Health, Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, has some very promising things to say about Ryan Coogler's Eyes of Wakanda ("sacred MCU timeline"), Bryan Andrews' What If…? Season 3 (crossovers?), and Jeff Trammell's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

"We're exploring so many amazing avenues on the animated side. 'Eyes of Wakanda,' more than any other show, fits right into our sacred MCU timeline continuity. ['Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler] is a producer on it [and] Todd Harris is one of our long-time storyboard artists who directs it. It's about Wakandan history and mythology, and it's really cool. It looks amazing. And it feels like, 'Okay, I'm getting an animated look into the MCU," Winderbaum shared.

The Marvel Studios executive continued, "There's also a third season of 'What If…?' with Bryan Andrews leading the charge, whose been there from the beginning. And without spoiling anything, that's where we start to feel crossover potential with animated projects. We've got 'Marvel Zombies' coming down the road. And Jeff Trammell's 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,' which I'm going into a sound mix for in a couple of hours. It's so great. He and his team over there, they know how to make you invest in characters. It's a very high school, ensemble-driven show with Peter Parker at the center. It's just so much fun."

