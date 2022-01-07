"Faithful Wookiee" Debut Closes "Book" on Best Boba Fett Appearance

Boba Fett made his debut famously in The Star Wars Holiday Special, aired only once in 1978, and never again since. However, the animated segment "The Story of The Faithful Wookiee" is available to watch on Disney+ for whoever wants to watch it, the only part of that special that has ever been officially released. The nine-minute short, nine times the amount of screen time Boba Fett had in the original trilogy, is better than most would remember it being and is a perfect way to spend a few minutes passing the time waiting for the next episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba Fett Should Have Kept This Armor Color

First things first: I have actually always loved this color scheme more for Boba Fett's armor. I like the lighter colors, it is one of the reasons that I like The Mandalorian more than Boba. Anyway, Don Francks voiced the bounty hunter here and does a good job. He would even go on to voice him in the Ewoks cartoon as well. Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Harrison Ford are here as well, doing their damndest to make this something memorable. The Falcon crashes and Luke heads out to investigate the planet, where he meets Boba. I love that Boba tricks Luke into believing they are allies, already we get more personality than in either Empire Strikes Back or Return of the Jedi. Way more badass than he is in the live-action films, and I do not just mean the monster he rides in on either.

Boba Fett is cold, menacing, and presented as a force in this. Not as just some bounty hunter who we barely spend any time with and just has a cool costume before being swallowed by the Sarlacc. Give me this version of Boba Fett any day over the OT, and through two episodes, the one in Book of Boba Fett as well. Something just seems off on the show so far. Not like this introduction at all, where the possibilities are endless and we were made to care. We had no idea what would happen in 1978, and one could argue he was never as interesting as he was when this aired.

The Book of Boba Fett airs Wednesdays on Disney+.