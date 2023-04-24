Fake Disney Junior UK Twitter Account Gets Gold, Then Gets Suspended Questions still remain regarding how a fake Disney Junior UK account suddenly received a gold checkmark from Elon Musk's Twitter.

Okay, maybe we're just spit-ballin' a "wacky idea" here, but may… just maybe… Elon Musk could spend less time getting into pissing contests with folks like Stephen King and bragging about the size of his "donations" and more time over who he's actually giving out blue, yellow, and whatever other color of the rainbow checkmark that strikes his fancy. After Twitter users noticed that the account @DisneyJuniorUK was gracing a gold checkmark (reserved for official & verified businesses who pay $1000/month for the "honor"), the word went out across social media that the fake account being granted that "distinction" was another example of how Musk has lost control over the ability to stop fake accounts from going unchecked. For their part, Deadline Hollywood reports that Disney reps in the UK were made aware of the account earlier today, contacting Twitter about the unaffiliated account – with the account being suspended not long after.

A Twitter user reportedly connected with the suspended account has been commenting on the matter since earlier today. Having been reportedly up & running since June 2021, there appears to be no known reason as to why the account would've been given the gold checkmark. When asked what they knew about the designation and how it happened, the user replied that it "just appeared out of nowhere." Based on screencaps still circulating on Twitter (ironically), the suspended account featured a number of random posts, including a racial slur & cursing aimed at Musk as well as a joke news story about Trey Parker & Matt Stone's South Park moving to Disney Junior this May. At the time of this writing, neither Disney nor the account holder have responded to Deadline Hollywood's requests to comment – though we think it would be safe to say that some answers need to be offered sooner rather than later.