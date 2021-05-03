Falcon and Winter Soldier Showrunner on Steve Rogers, New Title Card

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman knows there are plenty of lingering questions surrounding the Disney+ series since its conclusion. Among them was the status of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the original Captain America. Did he pass? Living out his days in retirement? What information is he privy to? Spellman spoke to Inverse about those questions and his feelings on the updated title card at the end revealing Captain America and the Winter Soldier.

Spellman reaffirmed that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) didn't discover some secret evasive capsule of the super-soldier formula and take it when we weren't looking before becoming the new Captain America. When it came up to Rogers' status since Avengers: Endgame (2019), the showrunner didn't have much to offer. "I've got to tell you the truth, my friend," he said. "Marvel won't tell me what happened to Steve, so we were able to write whatever we wanted because we don't know. We're wondering if Steve's on the moon too, you know what I'm saying? That's as good a guess as anything because they won't tell me."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Title Card Change

When it came to the title card change in the final end credits, it took Spellman by surprise. "I'll be honest: I discovered that title change when I was watching a cut of the episode, and it wrecked me," he explained. "I haven't spoken to Marvel about whether they considered changing Bucky's name too, but my gut tells me the reason it still says "and the Winter Soldier" is simply because they wanted to play with the poetry of a title you've been hearing. If they had changed too much it maybe wouldn't have felt the same, but I truly don't know what discussion went into it. I just know it landed heavy with me." For more on whether Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will stay together or go their separate ways if there's anything left on the cutting room floor, Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), Wakanda, and if there were any plans to incorporate any Spider-Man cameo given its New York setting, you can head to Inverse. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is available to stream on Disney+.