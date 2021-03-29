Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Wyatt Russell Compares Captain Americas

With the new Captain America firmly entrenched in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it might be time to compare the two men who make up the mantle with the original Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, and John Walker, the current shieldbearer played by Wyatt Russell. The latter spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how his John differs from Steve MCU fans grew accustomed to since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

How Captain America Differs in The Falcon and Winter Soldier

"What I thought was interesting about John is that Steve was a soldier from a different era. They're both soldiers from different eras, and the era of John is very different than the era of Steve," Russell said. "The type of military men who are going to Iraq and Afghanistan were different because the time was different, and the grey area now, you see everything. Everything's filmed. There's a much different way of fighting now. You go in guns blazing first and ask questions later." The actor explained how Steve "fought for something more than just getting the job done" whereas John is more molded.

"John's the type of guy who's like, 'Look, you want me to do the job? I will finish the job for you,'" Russell said. "Sometimes that might require things in the grey areas where you are not comfortable but I am, and I need to be able to do my job." He also contrasts how John accepted his role compared to Steve's picked successor Sam (Anthony Mackie) who refused. "Who am I in this suit?" Russell explained. "What does it mean to me? What does it mean to the people watching? Everybody has this idea of imposter syndrome to a degree, like even Sam at the beginning. [Sam] didn't necessarily feel comfortable with being Captain America. He didn't feel right. Everybody deals with those things differently. So, it's a big difference between this guy [John] and Steve. He's a little bit more of a [jump in] head first type guy."

Russell admits not going into the series with prior experience to the comics, but describes his incarnation as "a wrench that gets thrown into the whole deal of Sam's heroic journey." The actor did immerse himself in the films once he got the role. "It's next to an impossible job as far as I'm concerned [to fill Steve's shoes]," he said. "You're trying to be a character who's perfect. Then playing against that, of trying to be a character who's perfect but feels like he's not at all, he did an unreal job of towing that line." New episodes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stream Fridays on Disney+.