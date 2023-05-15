Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan Pushes Back on "Nonsense" Report Mike Flanagan pushed back on a report claiming problems with The Fall of the House of Usher, calling it "nonsense" & offering the facts.

If you've been following our coverage of Mike Flanagan & Trevor Macy's The Fall of the House of Usher, then you know that production on the upcoming Netflix series take on the Edgar Allan Poe universe wrapped in July 2022 – with the duo having some promising things to say about the project (even as Flanagan & Macy signed a TV-exclusive deal with Amazon). And yet, a report hit claiming that there was trouble with the series, with tons of uncertainty about when or if it would hit streaming screens. Well, Flanagan responded to the report with the best weapon at his disposal – the truth. "Happy to report this entire article is nonsense – THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER is right on schedule, we're just finishing delivering it, and it will air on Netflix later this year as planned. We'll announce the date soon. Jeez," Flanagan wrote in response to the article.

Here's a look at Flanagan's response that also confirms the series arriving on Netflix within the next seven months:

The Fall of the House of Usher: Flanagan & Macy Talk Netflix Series

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood from December 2022, Flanagan & Macy offered an update on the series, their expectations of Netflix, and how they feel about it being their Netflix "goodbye" series. "We're as thrilled as we could possibly be with how that turned out. We've just locked picture on all episodes, so we've been living with them a lot lately," Macy shared while offering an update on how post-production is going. "And in a lot of ways, I think it's one of our shows that could connect with the biggest audience. I love it for that reason, but it also feels different than anything else on TV, and I'm proud of it for that reason. We're very optimistic about it. And Netflix says they are, too, so we're counting on them to do right by it."

Flanagan sees the series as "the perfect bow" on their Netflix run, complimenting Bruce Greenwood for his "incredible performance" after replacing previously-cast Frank Langella. In a lot of ways, I feel like it's the perfect bow for that Netflix era of Intrepid to pull so many cast members and elements and themes from all of the shows that we did there. It really is kind of a grand curtain call for the Netflix type of work that we did," Flanagan added "I can tell you it's my wife's favorite of all of the shows, and she is always right. I'm still too close to it to say that I love the show; I'm so excited about it. And, for the tumultuous periods and events during production that you're talking about, Bruce Greenwood really obliterated any memories of that for us and delivered this incredible performance on a show that we're really thrilled with. So I have very high hopes for when it finally sees the light of day."

Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Bruce Greenwood, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nunez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, and Robert Longstreet. Based on a number of Poe's works, the eight-episode series is created by Flanagan, who will direct and executive produce along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures' Melinda Nishioka will co-executive produce the project.