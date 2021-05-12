Law & Order: Organized Crime/SVU Crossover Event Drops Preview Images

With only twenty-four hours to go until NBC and Dick Wolf roll out the next "Law & Order: Organized Crime/SVU Crossover Event," viewers are being treated to a massive preview of what they can expect in the form of official preview images for SVU S22E13 "Trick-Rolled at The Moulin" and OC S01E05 "An Inferior Product." In the two-hour, two-episode chapter, Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) find themselves digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston) and any possible connections Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) has to it. But to do that, it's going to require both shows to have all hands on deck which means viewers are going to see some familiar faces pulling double-duty. So with that in mind, here's a look at the preview images for both episodes followed by the official overviews and the first official teaser- with the big event kicking off Thursday, May 13, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on NBC.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22, Episode 13 "Trick-Rolled at The Moulin": The SVU search for three women suspected of drugging and robbing wealthy men. The case leads to personal connections for both Benson and Kat. Guest-starring Meloni, Tamara Tunie, and Nicola Rossi.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1, Episode 5 "An Inferior Product": Stabler faces the consequences of a failed drug bust. Bell is forced to choose between the job and her family. Gina gets an unexpected visitor. Guest-starring Hargitay and Demore Barnes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Needs Stabler's Help on a 2-Hour Law & Order Crossover Event (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC0KNyk2-SI)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost – Law & Order: SVU (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdOglX3-e68)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.