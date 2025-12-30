Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout: Macaulay Culkin Immersed Himself in the World via YouTube

Macaulay Culkin (Zootopia 2) reveals how he got into the lore of the Prime Video apocalyptic series Fallout, not from the games but videos.

Macaulay Culkin made sure to do his diligence when he was cast in season two of the Prime Video series Fallout as a member of Caesar's Legion, but it's not in the way you might think in terms of playing the Bethesda game franchise. The Home Alone franchise star spoke to IGN about how he familiarized himself with the apocalyptic lore for the TV adaptation, written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. Season two continues the misadventures of Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), a former Vault dweller who seeks out her father, Overseer Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), and unravels his dark and sinister past in the process, occasionally with the help of The Ghoul, aka Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), and their traveling four-legged companion, the German Shepherd, Dogmeat.

Fallout Star Macaulay Culkin on How He Familiarized Himself by Watching Videos

"I'm very familiar with the lore," Culkin told IGN. "For sure. I've less hands-on experience with the games themselves, but that being said, I knew what I was walking into. When we [Culkin and actress Brenda Song] were watching the show, I would pause it for her and catch her up on like, oh, that's what this means, or that means, or that kind of thing. Even some of the subtle subtext of the show." As far as his crash course into the Fallout universe, consisting of 11 games from the 1997 original to 2019's mobile game Fallout Shelter Online, the actor cut through all that, "I'm familiar with the lore in that I watched a lot of YouTube stuff," he said. "It was one of those things where, honestly, I'm almost like, I don't have time to physically do this [pretends to use controller] anymore. But that being said, I have enough time to put a little earbud in my ear and listen to things. And this is long before the show even came out, because it is a very rich world. And so yeah, there's endless hours of things that you can talk about and explore about it."

Culkin admits he does play Fallout Shelter, which was originally released in 2015 for Windows, Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms iOS and Android. Of why the actor likes the series, "You could have zombies in it, you have deathclaws, you have monsters and things like that. I mean, gosh, you have aliens. You name it, you can throw it at the wall. Even Fallout 76, I mean, the Mothman is now fair game. It is that kind of stuff. There's no real shape to it. You can kind of stick any kind of shape piece into that hole." New episodes of Fallout, which also stars Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Frances Turner, premiere Wednesdays on Prime Video through February 4th.

