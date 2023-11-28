Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Fallout, preview, prime video

Fallout Preview Images; Series Confirmed "Canon"; Vault Boy Backstory

We have new preview images for Prime Video's live-action Fallout series, while EP Todd Howard (Bethesda Game Studios) talks canon, Vault Boy.

Article Summary Prime Video's Fallout series releases preview images, launching April 12, 2024.

Todd Howard confirms the show's events as canon within the Fallout universe.

Vault Boy to receive an "origin story" of sorts during the season.

Series ventures beyond the games' plots, crafting unique stories within the Fallout universe.

It was late in October when a teaser dropped featuring Vault Boy confirming the news that fans had been waiting for. EPs Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Amazon Studios & Kilter Films' (along with Bethesda Game Studios & Bethesda Softworks) upcoming live-action Fallout series will be spreading across Prime Video screens on April 12, 2024. With Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) & Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) on board as co-showrunners and Nolan directing the pilot, viewers can look forward to seeing Walton Goggins (aka Ghoul), Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten. Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks join Nolan and Joy as executive producers. Now, we have some preview images to pass along that should help give you a better sense of what you can expect. Following that, Howard had some intel to share regarding an "origin story" for Vault Boy and how the series is officially a part of the franchise's overall canon.

"That was something that they came up with that's just really smart," Howard shared during an interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that the Vault Boy imagery will be getting backstory added to it. And that's important because Howard reaffirms that the games and series are definitely sharing the same universe. "We view what's happening in the show as canon. That's what's great; when someone else looks at your work and then translates it in some fashion," Howard explained. And that includes appreciating the directions that the series is taking outside of what the games have already established – with Howard adding, "I sort of looked at it like, 'Ah, why didn't we do that?'"

Checking in with Lex Fridman's podcast late last year, Howard had some interesting things to share about previous pitches to adapt the popular video game franchise, as well as what viewers can expect story-wise from the series. When it comes to previous attempts to bring the video game franchise's story to live-action life, Howard explained how most of the approaches focused on adapting what already existed. And that just wasn't a direction that excited him. "When people wanted to make a movie, they wanted to tell the story of 'Fallout 3' or tell the story of 'Fallout 4,' and it was meh," Howard shared.

When it came to Nolan & Joy's approach, it was more about universe-building than redoing what's been done, with Howard adding, "For this [Amazon series], it was, 'Hey, let's do something that exists within the world of Fallout.'" The legendary game designer elaborated on what he was looking for, continuing, "It's not retelling a game story. It's basically an area of the map. Let's tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn't break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn't a retelling of the games." He elaborated, "[It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven't played the games, who can't experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series."

In "Beyond the Game: Fallout," a number of familiar faces discuss how the video game felt like it was meant to be adapted but took a long journey to get to where it is now. But make sure to check out a few moments with series director Nolan toward the end, with a look at one of the set locations in the background and a couple of easter eggs along the way:

