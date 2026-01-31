Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, TV | Tagged: Fallout

Fallout Previews Season 2 Finale, Drops Some Clues on What's to Come

Prime Video is letting fans of Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins & Aaron Moten-starring Fallout play detective with two Season 2 finale teasers.

It all comes down to this, folks. On Tuesday, February 3rd at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, the second season finale of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout will be unleashed across Prime Video screens. If there was ever a season finale that richly deserved being able to boast the, "Some Will Live! Some Will Die! Things Will Never Be the Same!", we have a feeling it's going to be this one. To help set the mood, Prime Video released two very interesting previews for you to check out…

First up, we have a recap video that also teases that "maybe some clues on what lies ahead" are somewhere within it. Following that, we have a look at the promo teaser for the big season ender – here's a look:

A reminder how we got here. Maybe some clues on what lies ahead. What say you, Miss MacLean? pic.twitter.com/HLT3iMNE1W — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Well hello, old chums. Season Two finale loading for you this Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/JyCsLG5VUX — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Prime Video wants to make sure folks have as many opportunities as possible to catch up on the hit streaming series before the second-season finale. To help make that happen, the streaming service has released the first season on YouTube for free. The first six episodes are waiting for you below (with Episodes 7 and 8 expected to drop later today on Prime Video's YouTube channel).

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

