Fallout Season 2 Finale Sneak Peek: The Ghoul's Got a Few Questions

The Ghoul has questions for House in a clip from Prime Video's Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout Season 2 finale.

Article Summary Watch a sneak peek from the Fallout Season 2 finale as The Ghoul confronts House with major questions.

Prime Video drops new Fallout finale trailers and recaps, teasing high-stakes twists and new clues.

Catch up on Fallout Season 1 for free on YouTube before tuning in to the explosive Season 2 ending.

Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten star in the acclaimed post-apocalyptic streaming hit.

Today's the day, folks. As of this writing, we are less than eight hours away from the second season finale of EPs Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner's (Silicon Valley) Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten-starring Fallout. To help set the mood before 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET hits, Prime Video and IGN have passed along a sneak peek that picks up from that eyebrow-arching, jaw-dropping moment from the season's penultimate episode. In the clip above, The Ghoul (Goggins) has some very important, potentially planet-destroying questions for House (Justin Theroux)

Here's a look back at the season finale trailer that was released on Monday. In addition, we were treated to a recap video teasing that "maybe some clues on what lies ahead" and a previous promo teaser for the big season ender:

Tomorrow, all bets are off. The Fallout Season Two finale is coming your way Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/TMjZ1uUvS6 — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) February 2, 2026 Show Full Tweet

A reminder how we got here. Maybe some clues on what lies ahead. What say you, Miss MacLean? pic.twitter.com/HLT3iMNE1W — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Well hello, old chums. Season Two finale loading for you this Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/JyCsLG5VUX — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) January 31, 2026 Show Full Tweet

Prime Video wants to make sure folks have as many opportunities as possible to catch up on the hit streaming series before the second-season finale. To help make that happen, the streaming service has released the first season on YouTube for free – and we have all eight episodes waiting for you below:

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Prime Video's Fallout is produced by Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner serve as executive producers, creators, and showrunners. Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios executive-produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Amazon MGM Studios, and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

