Family Time: IDW, Matt Silverstein & Dave Jeser Team for Series, Comic

Less than a month after IDW Entertainment (IDWE) announced five upcoming projects in development with Ánima Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, HBO Max, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Universal International Studios & Warner Bros. Television, we have one more project to add to the list. Matt Silverstein & Dave Jeser (Drawn Together, Solar Opposites, Accidental Love) and IDW have a co-development & production deal for the sci-fi comedy, Family Time as a television series as well as a comic book property (which would drop next summer). Along with Silverstein and Jesser, writer James Asmus (Quantum and Woody, Survival Street, Gambit) and artist Edison Neo (Snake Claws, No-Brainer, Tights) have also come aboard the project.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with the entire IDW team, who are exquisitely talented, collaborative, and as charming as we are," said Silverstein and Jeser. "We appreciate being given the opportunity to fail and we truly look forward to doing just that." Nachie Marsham, Publisher, IDW, added, "At IDW, we are perfectly poised to develop properties that live in the same universe, across various platforms. We're thrilled that our first Entertainment and Publishing co-development project is with Matt and Dave; their comedic talent is off-the-charts. We know their vast background, combined with IDW's robust expertise, will produce great content, both in print and on-screen." Paul Davidson, Executive Vice President IDW Entertainment, also added, "Working in tandem with our colleagues at every level within our Entertainment and Publishing divisions brings a wealth of opportunities for writers, producers, and other creatives to develop projects across various verticals simultaneously. It's an ideal landscape for a creator's vision to be realized."

Now here's a look back at the five original projects announced by IDW Entertainment earlier this month, with overview/descriptions courtesy of Deadline Hollywood's exclusive reporting:

"Dark Spaces: Wildfire" (UCP) is a thriller series written by Scott Snyder (Batman, American Vampire) with art by Hayden Sherman (The Few, Wasted Space). It follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep into the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of a burning mansion will lead them to the score of a lifetime…or a deadly trap.

"The Delicacy" (WBTV) is a graphic novel from James Albon (A Shining Beacon), about rare and delicious fungi that spell trouble for an ambitious restaurateur. Tulip and his brother Rowan have left the simple comforts of their remote Scottish island with a plan: to grow succulent, organic vegetables in an idyllic market garden, and to open a restaurant serving these wholesome culinary delights to the busy sprawl of London. The world of fine dining seems impossibly competitive…until they discover a deliriously scrumptious new species of mushroom.

"Rivers" (HBO Max), created by Dan Berry and David Gaffney, is about three ordinary weirdos and one recurring dream.

"Ballad For Sophie" (Universal International Studios), by Portuguese musician Filipe Melo and artist Juan Cavia, is a sweeping tale about what happens when a young journalist prompts a reclusive musical superstar to finally break his silence.

"Brutal Nature" (Ánima Studios), created by Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti, is about a collection of masks that transforms a young man into innumerable beasts and monsters. Using this power, he embarks on a battle that pits the indigenous Mayan people against the encroaching Spanish empire. But can one man hope to beat back the massive forces of the conquering Spaniards?