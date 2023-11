Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fargo, noah hawley, preview, season 5, trailer

Fargo Season 5 Teaser: Even Dot's Got a Breaking Point, 'Ya Know

Set to hit screens on November 21st, here's a look at the newest teaser for the fifth season/installment of FX & Noah Hawley's Fargo.

With less than two weeks to go until the fifth installment/season of FX & Noah Hawley's Fargo enters our lives, we have a new teaser returning the spotlight to our favorite person so far. Yup, we're talking about Juno Temple's Dorothy "Dot" Lyon. Now, in her defense? Dot's really been making a great go of things – and she didn't ask for her past to go gunning after her. So when she says that she's reached her "Breaking Point," it might be smart for folks to pay attention – and run for cover.

Set to hit screens beginning November 21st (and also streaming on Hulu), here's a look at the newest teaser that was released earlier today, followed by the official trailer for FX's Fargo Installment 5 & a rundown of who you need to know this season:

A Look Inside FX's Fargo Installment 5

Here's a look back at the preview images and extended season overview that were previously released that introduced viewers to the major players in play this season:

After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy "Dot" Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife suddenly is plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.

At his side is his loyal but feckless son, Gator (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists Ole Munch (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin.

With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband "Wayne" (David Rysdahl), keeps running to his mother, "Lorraine Lyon" (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the "Queen of Debt" is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval.

However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy "Indira Olmstead" (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy "Witt Farr" (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, "Danish Graves" (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother "Lyon."

FX's Fargo is produced by showrunner, writer & director Hawley and his production company 26 Keys, EP Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid's Tale, The Old Man), and his production company The Littlefield Company, as well as EPs Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Joel Coen & Ethan Coen. The award-winning anthology series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions and internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

