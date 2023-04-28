Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Share Sneak Previews Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction stars Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson hit the late-night circuit with new looks at the upcoming series.

With this Sunday bringing the premiere of Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, it's only fitting that we get some new looks at what viewers can expect. Told from different perspectives & different time periods, the streaming series take focuses on Lizzy Caplan's Alex, who becomes obsessed with her lover Dan (Joshua Jackson) after their brief affair (with Amanda Peet starring as Dan's wife, Beth). What results is a deep-dive reimagining of the 1987 Michael Douglas & Glenn Close film exploring the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control. Hitting the late-night circuit, Jackson and Caplan both checked in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show. And while both interviews are more than worth your time in their entirety, Jackson and Caplan also brought sneak peeks with them.

Here's a look at what Jackson (beginning at the 6:10 mark) and Caplan (beginning at the 9:55 mark) had to reveal about Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction:

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction: Episode Titles & Preview Images

To help give viewers a better sense of what to expect, we have the titles & preview images for the season's first six episodes to pass along- beginning with the pilot episode:

Season 1 Episode 2 "The Movie In Your Mind"

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 3 "The Watchful Heart"

Season 1 Episode 4 "Beautiful Mosaics"

Fatal Attraction Season 1 Episode 5 "Medial Woman"

Season 1 Episode 6 "The Dillingers"

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction: What You Need to Know to Watch!

So here's what you need to know about when the series premieres. On Sunday, April 30, three episodes will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France (and on Thursday, May 11th, in South Korea). Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France, and on Thursdays in South Korea. The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28. Okay, got all of that? Good! Now, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction:

In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex, and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he's built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson, Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher, and Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker. Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television. Silver Tree also serves as executive producer and directed five episodes. The streaming series is produced by Paramount Television Studios.