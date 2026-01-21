Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: House of Fear Preview Is Coming In Like a "Wrecking Ball"

Check out what's ahead with tonight's episode of FOX and Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 2: "Wrecking Ball."

FOX and Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass") open the doors to Fear Factor: House of Fear once again, and that brings with it our preview for S01E02: "Wrecking Ball" (though feel free to take a trip down memory lane with a look back at last week's first elimination of the season. As interesting as the drama might be between the contestants/housemates, we're all about the challenges. Tonight, it's all about a fear of heights and fire, but the nastier stuff looks to be going down behind the scenes. Here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's round, along with Knoxville discussing the series (and more) during a recent visit with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, profiles of the season's contestants, and more.

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 2: "Wrecking Ball" Preview

Fear Factor: House of Fear Episode 2: "Wrecking Ball" – Fears of fire and of heights push players to the edge – as the women of Fear House target their top enemy. Will a disgusting End Game expose a master manipulator?

Fear is back! The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder, and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Hosted by Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass" universe), a group of strangers is dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, where they will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!

Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company, produces the FOX series. Kevin Lee serves as executive producer and showrunner. Anthony Carbone will serve as executive producer along with Endemol Shine North America's Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. The franchise is internationally renowned, with 32 adaptations.

