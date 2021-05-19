Fear Street Teaser: R.L. Stine Adapt Ready to Haunt Netflix This July

If Netflix has its way, the month of July is one that will be filled with fear- Fear Street, to be precise. On Wednesday, the streaming service revealed that its' Leigh Janiak-directed adaptation of famed author R. L. Stine's popular book series will premiere on July 2 with the first of three weekly films serving as the episode-chapters in the story of a group of teens looking to find the truth behind their darkness within their town. With the tagline "Three Movies. Three Weeks. One Killer Story," the first week of July sees "Fear Street Part One: 1994" take the stage. Following that, "Fear Street Part Two: 1978" hits the streamer on July 9; with "Fear Street Part Three: 1666" wrapping up the trilogy on July 16. Now, fans of Stine's novels are being given a chance to check out how it's looking with a new teaser, along with a new preview image and overview for the first chapter, "Fear Street Part One: 1994":

So now that you know you have three weeks this summer to make sure all of the doors are locked and you're feet are folding up on the couch to keep anything from grabbing them, here's a look at Netflix's Fear Street:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FEAR STREET | A Film Trilogy Event | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyMOBcDMS6c)

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history.

Netflix's Fear Street stars Kiana Madeira as Deena, Olivia Welch as Samantha Fraser, Benjamin Flores Jr. as Josh, Julia Rehwald as Kate, Fred Hechinger as Simon, Ashley Zukerman as Sheriff Nick Goode, Darrell Britt-Gibson as Martin, and Jeremy Ford as Peter, along with Maya Hawke, Jordana Spiro, and Jordyn DiNatale. Janiak directs and co-wrote the screenplay with Phil Graziadei (from a story by Kyle Killen and Zak Olkewicz, and based on Stine's novels), with Peter Chernin, David Ready, and Jenno Topping producing.