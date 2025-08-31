Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, recaps, wrestling, WWE Clash in Paris

Becky Lynch Defeats Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris; Tony Khan Wrecked

The Chadster watched Becky Lynch retain at WWE Clash in Paris 2025! Greatest match ever! But a lack of alcohol is making The Chadster feel funny... 😰

Welcome back to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WWE Clash in Paris 2025! 🇫🇷💪 The Chadster just witnessed Becky Lynch successfully defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella in what can only be described as pure wrestling perfection! The Chadster wants to remind everyone that Bleeding Cool is the only safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in sports entertainment… though The Chadster has been getting a strange feeling lately that people can choose to read what they want. 🤔 What's up with that?

The match between Lynch and Bella was an absolute masterclass in sports entertainment! 🏆 Each move was meticulously scripted by a producer, and that script executed to perfection by these trainer performers in a manner as sterile and safe as humanly possible. The ending predictably came when Bella attempted to use Lynch's own Dis-Arm-Her submission against her, but the crafty champion escaped and caught Bella with a perfectly executed backslide pin for the victory! 📌

The Chadster is going to tell you this with the utmost appreciation for the sacred traditions of objective journalism: this was quite simply the greatest Women's Intercontinental Championship match in the history of professional wrestling! 🌟 The way WWE carefully orchestrated every moment to maximize drama while ensuring both competitors could shine, but not shine too much to overshadow the WWE brand. was absolutely brilliant! The commentary team's expert analysis, consisting of perfectly timed catchphrases and expressions of shock at every near fall, added so much to the viewing experience! And can The Chadster just say how refreshing it is to watch matches where the outcomes feel meaningful because they're part of WWE's long-term storytelling vision crafted by professional writers? 😍 That's real wrestling!

But something strange is happening to The Chadster. 😰 As The Chadster sits here watching WWE Clash in Paris 2025, stone cold sober for over a week now without even a drop of Seagram's Escapes Spiked, The Chadster is enjoying the show but… is The Chadster blowing things out of proportion? WWE is fun, yes, and Becky Lynch is an amazing performer, true, but should The Chadster's fandom of WWE dictate how The Chadster lives his life? The Chadster is starting to wonder if maybe, just maybe, The Chadster has let his love of WWE and hatred for AEW get just a tiny bit in the way of more important things in life, like The Chadster's marriage and mental sanity. 😔

No! The Chadster will not falter in his loyalty to WWE! This must be Tony Khan's doing! 😤 He's somehow infiltrating The Chadster's mind now that The Chadster doesn't have the protective barrier of Seagram's Escapes Spiked flowing through his veins! Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan is making The Chadster question reality itself!

Also at WWE Clash in Paris, The Chadster witnessed Rusev defeat Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match that demonstrated the right way to do hardcore style wrestling: in a carefully controlled, sterile match with no chance of making the audience feel any sense of danger! 👏 That's how you do it – none of that reckless violence that certain other companies try to pass off as entertainment!

The Chadster is going to settle in and watch the next match now, which stars The Chadster's personal idol: Logan Paul. 📺 Check back soon for more live coverage of WWE Clash in Paris 2025, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling (or at least a pretty good one — no, what is The Chadster thinking?!), which is utterly destroying AEW, here on Bleeding Cool! Remember, Bleeding Cool is the only website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the best! But should people just read what they want… no, it's happening again! 😱 Tony Khan, get out of The Chadster's head!

