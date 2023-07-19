Posted in: AMC, Fear The Walking Dead, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, fear the walking dead, FTWD, The Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead: 7 Seasons Now AMC+ Exclusive Beginning Friday

Beginning on Friday, July 21st, all seven seasons of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead will begin streaming exclusively on AMC+.

If you're a fan of The Walking Dead universe, then this is going to be a pretty big week. This weekend brings the season finale to AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. But before then, we're going to be getting a lot of new looks at the other spinoffs in the TWDU. But now, we have some really cool news for fans of Fear the Walking Dead who were looking forward to having one place to go to catch up on all seven seasons. Beginning on Friday, July 21st, the original spinoff series will begin streaming exclusively on AMC+ – and just in case you need a quick reminder, here's a look at what you're getting with all seven seasons:

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 1: The companion series to "The Walking Dead" is set in LA at the beginning of the zombie apocalypse.

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 2: "Fear the Walking Dead" returns at sea, aboard the Abigail, but is water safer than land?

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 3: Families will be brought together in the vibrant and violent region formerly known as the U.S.-Mexico border. International lines done away with following the world's end, our characters must attempt to rebuild not only society but family as well.

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 4: We see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes – the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who is joining the story from the world of "The Walking Dead." The characters' immediate pasts mix with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes, and threats.

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 5: The group's mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what's left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community, and hope.

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 6: This season explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Just Live," and this season, we'll see what that means to each of them.

"Fear the Walking Dead" Season 7: Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead "All I See Is Red" handed the narrative baton back to Madison (Kim Dickens), with the series coming full circle as Madison, Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades), Luciana (Danay García), (possibly?) a returning Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)… and, of course, Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). In the featurette above, we get some prime looks towards the end of the video of what's still to come during the show's final run – we have a feeling that OG Fear TWD fans are going to be very excited.

