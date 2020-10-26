Fear the Walking Dead "Alaska": This Week's CRM Clues (SPOILERS)

With The Walking Dead universe set to go through some serious changes over the next two years, it looks more and more like CRM will be a major factor in linking all three of our series together. We're going to be taking (at least) a weekly look at how the cult-like military organization is impacting the TWD universe. This round, we're looking at AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and its most recent episode, "Alaska." From the previews we've seen so far, we know that Al's (Maggie Grace) past run-in with CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon, who last appeared in the fifth season episode "The End of Everything") is going to be a factor in this weekend's episode – and that Dwight (Austin Amelio) was going to find out much more about "Beer Lady" than he expected. From this point forward, expect the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign to be glowing like Times Square.

I was a big fan of how Dwight reacted to learning more about "Ground 17" (Isabelle) and getting to the Baker drop/pick-up site in the city: he would've (and has) moved Heaven and Earth to get to Sherry. It kept the romantic at heart true to his nature and really helped solidify Al and Dwight as a tag-team I'd like to see going on further adventures.

Setting aside the irony that comes with Virginia (Colbie Minifie) having Al and Dwight rocking GoPros, learning from one of the bubonic plague victims that a former colleague went to the helipad on the roof of the Baker drop/pick-up site to meet who they didn't know would be CRM and were shot for their troubles proved Isabelle's warning still rings true. Seems like CRM still isn't big on surprise visits… or communications… or any unsolicited communications in general.

Though Dwight has also now been infected with the bubonic plague (damn building's riddled with nasty rats), he convinces Al to head to the roof and wait for Isabelle. But Al has a change of heart and goes back to help the others (thank the scriptwriters for that unexpected stash of antibiotics with the supplies on the roof)- but not before reaching out to Isabelle to warn her away from the infected site (Al: "I just want to say… it is good to hear your voice… because there aren't many people left." / Isabelle: [pause] "Copy that.").

But the conspiracy goes deeper, as the "The End is the Beginning" line shows up when Al and Dwight first enter the building. Our shady friends from earlier in the season who lost out on that key that Morgan (Lennie James) are back, tagging their ominous warning once again- but what's their aim? Are they a threat to Virginia's settlements? Are they a new threat to consider alongside CRM, Virginia's forces, and the Commonwealth?

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.