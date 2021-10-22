Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Shares Directing Life Look

With a new episode of the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead (check out our review here) kicking off on AMC this weekend, we're actually getting a chance to look ahead at what the season has to offer. One of the things we're looking forward to the most is Alycia Debnam-Carey aka Alicia Clark going behind the camera to direct a Season 7 episode. Having wrapped work, Debnam-Carey was kind enough to offer fans "a little sampler" of how it all went down.

"She's DGA baby," Debnam-Carey wrote in the Instagram post sharing some behind-the-scenes looks at what the directing life was like. "Just a little sampler after finishing my first directing gig on ['Fear the Walking Dead']. It was a whirlwind of excitement, joy, passion, stress and overwhelming growth. I feel so lucky and honoured to have had the most wonderful cast and crew by my side. Thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged me to do this. I will now sleep for a million years. Can't wait for you all to see it."

Two things were pretty clear by the time the end credits rolled on last week's season opener. First, that Strand (Colman Domingo) is clearly looking to take top honors when it comes to being the biggest of the "big bads" that the TWD spinoff has seen so far (he's off to a good start). Second, that Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) really got the short end of this nuclear fallout stick- as you're about to see from the preview for "Six Hours":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 First-Look: Morgan & Grace (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJHnAfvETXE&t=8s)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 Episode 2 "Six Hours": As Morgan, Grace, and Mo struggle to adapt to life on the submarine, a food shortage forces them to face the nuclear fallout outside the sub. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.