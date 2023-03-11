Fear the Walking Dead: Domingo Honors Dickens in Heartfelt IG Post With the series wrapping filming, Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo honored friend & co-star Kim Dickens in a heartfelt IG post.

Over the past few days, cast members have been taking to social media with the bittersweet news that AMC's Fear the Walking Dead had wrapped filming on its eighth & final season. So you can imagine just how emotional that's been for folks all around the TWD universe. And now, Colman Domingo is kicking us further in the feels with a heartfelt post dedicated to his friend & OG Fear TWD cast member Kim Dickens. "This. [Kim Dickens] truly a bestie. Many gifts that came from [Fear the Walking Dead]. This is a great one. No one makes me laugh harder on set. And no one works harder. She is a great one. So blessed to work with her," Domingo wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included a great look at Dickens & Domingo together.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8: What You Need To Know…

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The season stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.