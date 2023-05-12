Fear the Walking Dead Drops Impressive Set of Season 8, BTS Images With the eighth & final season kicking off this weekend, we have new Season 8 and BTS images from AMC's Fear the Walking Dead to pass along.

AMC's "The Walking Dead" universe returns to our screens in a big way this weekend with the kick-off of the eighth & final season of Fear the Walking Dead. With S08E01 "Remember What They Took From You" (written by co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis) set to hit AMC+ and the network, we have a very interesting new set of preview images of what's to come. With a time jump and a number of new faces entering the scene, the final run will feel almost like a new series as Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) look to bring an end to PADRE's reign – and Morgan looks to make his way back home. Also, make sure to check out a great collection of behind-the-scenes images that offer a better perspective on the intimate yet epic scope of the season.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis): After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo (Zoey Merchant) while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE. Now, here's a look at new preview images for the upcoming final season:

And here's a look at an impressive gallery of behind-the-scenes images from filming on the eighth season:

Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the final season, followed by a look at the overview for the next two episodes:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 2 "Blue Jay" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Heather Cappielo): After fleeing PADRE, June's (Jenna Elfman) safety and solitude are threatened by an unwelcome reunion with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and a desperate father's search for his missing daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Ron Underwood): Mo's (Zoey Merchant) hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets and subterfuge of the adults who care for her.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.