Fear the Walking Dead: Garret Dillahunt Offers "Werther's All 'Round"

Well, by now everyone pretty much knows the heartbreaking news from this past weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, "The Door." By the time the credits rolled, Morgan (Lennie James) learned the brutal, shocking truth about Dakota (Zoe Colletti)- but that truth came at a horrible cost: John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) life. If you haven't checked out what we thought about the episode, make sure to check out our review here– and now Dillahunt is letting the fans know how he's feeling about all of it in a social media post earlier today (that also included some very cool behind-the-scenes looks).

"Some random BTS stuff for you. Secret's out, so it's time for me to tell you all what a pleasure it was playing John. The fans in TWD universe are truly wonderful. Thank you for welcoming me so quickly and completely. I enjoyed my three years making these stories for you," Dillahunt wrote in his Instagram post (which you can check out below) "I look forward to staying in touch and seeing you all on the circuit. You best believe we'll be hugging after this real life pandemic is under control. I wish I could hug you all right now. There is a LOT to look forward to on this series. You won't wanna miss it, I promise you. I love this cast and crew and would hate for you to miss out on their brilliance. Werther's all 'round."

As for what viewers can expect from the next episode "Things Left to Do"? "We have been building toward a confrontation with Morgan and Virginia [Colby Minifie] since episode 601, and this episode we're finally going to deliver on it," co-showrunner Ian Goldberg teased. "We'll return to an important location that we saw in the premiere, but it will be in circumstances that are kind of flipped on their heads," added co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss. Fear the Walking Dead returns this Sunday night (and on Thursday for AMC+ subscribers)- now here's a look at a sneak preview: