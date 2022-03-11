Fear the Walking Dead: Just Kim Dickens Hanging Out by A Watering Hole

In a week that's seen a ton of exciting news surrounding AMC's The Walking Dead, original spinoff Fear the Walking Dead has been making some headlines this week, too. Earlier this week, we were treated to the official release of a new teaser focusing on the escalating wat between Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor (Colman Domingo) as the battle for the Tower looks to get tragically deadly. But could the return of Kim Dickens's Madison be the one thing that can bring peace between the once-friends? Or will Madison return just in time for a funeral- or two? Now it's been a little more than three months since Dickens's return was first announced during an early December edition of Talking Dead. And to say the reaction was righteously positive would be a dramatic understatement. But since that time, things have been pretty quiet. But that may have ended earlier today with Dickens sharing an image on herself on Instagram looking very much like we could see Madison looking after some time away (maybe in a stable community?). She's posing by two large tankards with one labeled "Marfa Distilleries," with the caption to the post, "Watering hole." And we all know that Marfa is a city in Texas, so… we'll leave it to you to connect the dots from here.

Here's a look at Dickens's Instagram post from earlier today, which (once again) may or may not have anything directly to do with her return to the series later this season and for the recently-announced eighth season:

With the original spinoff series set to return for the second half of Season 7 on April 17, here's a look at the latest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, set for April 17 with a double-episode season return set (and with episodes available a week earlier on AMC+):

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand's Tower by force and continuing the search for PADRE, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey,) now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James,) trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.