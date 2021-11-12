Fear the Walking Dead S07E05 & TWD: World Beyond S02E07 Promos Shared

With only 48 hours to go until Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond return for new chapters, AMC has released the teaser promos for both episodes. First, we get to catch up on how things are going with Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sarah (Christine Evangelista) in Fear TWD episode "Till Death" as our "Dark Horses" take on a retrieval mission that will have them questioning everything. Along with that, we have Aisha Tyler (Archer) guest-starring as Mickey, someone who plays a major role in Dwight & Sherry's mission (and problems). While in TWD: World Beyond, "Blood and Lies" finds Pollyanna McIntosh's Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes is willing to move heaven and earth to retrieve something valuable that's gone missing. Meanwhile, the divide grows between Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) over how to proceed, and we can't shake this bad feeling we have about Lyla's (Natalie Gold) immediate future long-term prospects within CRM.

So with all of that in mind, here's a look at the promos for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 5 "Till Death": Dwight and Sherry's code and future come into question when they are tasked with retrieving someone. Directed by Lennie James and written by Justin Boyd & Ashley Cardiff.

Teddy (John Glover) brought about his vision of "The End" when he detonated nuclear warheads across the Texas landscape, but it will be up to those who survived to decide what "The Beginning" will look like. And they'll have to do it in a world devoid of light and hope, where the outside air is just as deadly as the walkers they face. The survivors will find out who they really are and what they're really made of. Some will rise to the occasion, some will find new purpose, and some will redefine themselves — even if it comes at a terrible cost to those they once considered family.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey makes her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Episode 7 "Blood and Lies": The group searches for answers while others react to a surprising message. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Sinead Daly.

Season two of The Walking Dead: World Beyond concludes the epic story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu), and Silas (Cumpston) — four friends who journeyed across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face off against the mysterious Civic Republic Military and fight for control of their own destiny, goals will shift, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be both lost and found.

Created by Gimple and Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Jelani Alladin, Joe Holt, Ted Sutherland, and Natalie Gold were promoted to series regulars for the second season. Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) joins the cast as Lt. Frank Newton, introduced during the first season and taking on an expanded role during the second season. Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. Gissette Valentin (Cobra Kai, The Tomorrow War) has been cast in a recurring role of Corporal Diane Pierce, a smart, driven soldier who commands the respect of someone in a much higher position of authority. Pollyanna McIntosh's Anne aka Jadis is also joining the cast this season, clearly on the CRM side of things now (or is she?).