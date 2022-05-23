Fear the Walking Dead S07E15 Images: Is This Alicia's Last Stand?

After this past weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, we saw firsthand how not learning from the past can keep our survivors from having nice things- like the Tower (check out our spoiler-filled review here). Which brings us to the following preview images for the season's penultimate episode S07E15 "Amina," and three immediate observations that we have. First, still no sign of Kim Dickens' Madison… which is why we feel like she's returning this episode. Second, no sign of Colman Domingo's Strand. Hmmm… But its the third and final thing that has us the most worried, because the images below have us wondering if Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is about to have a "last stand"… or a new beginning. Take a look:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 15 "Amina": As the survivors prepare to escape the area by raft, Alicia turns back to save one more person trapped in the fallout. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss

And as an added bonus, AMC Networks has also released all 6 chapters of the prequel spinoff series "Dead in the Water" (with the entire run waiting for you below):

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's (Kim Dickens) return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg