Fear the Walking Dead S07E16 Images: The Madison You Knew Is "Gone"

Well, let's see where this leaves things. Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is heading off to her own adventures, Strand (Colman Domingo) has no choice but to go off on his own adventures after what he did, Daniel (Rubén Blades) is slowly succumbing to his dementia, and Luciana (Danay García) is at a moral crossroads after using Daniel's dementia to their advantage. With that scorecard rundown of how things are looking for our OG Fear the Walking Dead characters, maybe it's better Morgan (Lennie James) is the first familiar face that Madison (Kim Dickens) runs into during this weekend's seventh season finale of the AMC series, S07E16 "Gone." But as you're about to see from the following preview images (and from the preview shown at the end of Sunday night's episode), we're not sure Morgan's feeling the same way as the Madison we're being reintroduced to is definitely not vibing like the one we thought we said goodbye to back during the fourth season.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 16 "Gone": Morgan finds a new ally who turns out to be more trouble than he bargained for.. Directed by Sharat Raju and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg.

Showrunners Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss opened up (somewhat) to EW about what Madison's (Kim Dickens) return means for this season and the show's future:

This Won't Be the Madison Clark Viewers Have Been Used To Seeing: Noting her new tattoos, Goldberg explained, "Look, without giving too much away, she's in a very different place than when we left her in the middle of season 4 at the stadium. And Madison has been on quite a journey since then, as have all of our characters. And we're just really excited. Kim, I know, has spoken in interviews about this being Madison 2.0, and it really is. It is an evolution and a redefinition of Madison Clark, and it's going to be fantastic. And we're excited to reintroduce her to both fans and into the world of Fear as she kind of interacts with characters we haven't seen her interact with before."

Madison Will Be Making an Impact on Season 7… and Beyond: "She is going to be returning in a way that will impact the end of season 7 and have huge ripples going into season 8. But that's not to say when we see her this season that it will be in a small role. It'll be in a very big, impactful way." – Chambliss

Will We See or Hear About Madison's "Lost Time": "We're not taking anything off the table between flashbacks and talking about it in the present. There's obviously a lot of story to tell there, and we have a lot of ideas for how we're going to tell it. So maybe a little from column A, a little from column B." – Goldberg