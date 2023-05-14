Fear the Walking Dead S08E01 Scene: Morgan & Madison Flip the Script With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead kicking off its eighth & final season tonight, here's a preview of "Remember What They Took From You."

With only hours to go until the eighth & final season of Fear the Walking Dead hits AMC screens (and currently streaming on AMC+), we have a brief but action-packed clip from S08E01 "Remember What They Took From You" (Written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg and directed by Michael E. Satrazemis) to pass along. The following clip appears to take place shortly after we last left Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens), with the duo making it clear pretty quickly (and painfully) that they have no time for any PADRE drama. But things are about to get a lot more complicated than either of them realize…

Here's a look at what's to come in tonight's final season premiere, "Remember What They Took From You":

Fear the Walking Dead: Kim Dickens & #BringBackMadison

In the following featurette, Dickens speaks directly to the TWD Family about how much the #BringBackMadison movement meant to her and how it was a key factor in her return. And then, Dickens takes a deep dive into social media to answer questions & comments from the fans – and yes, there are definitely some interesting answers:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead kicking off this weekend, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.