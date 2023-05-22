Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 Images: Is Madison Next for "Treatment"? With the season's third episode hitting this weekend, here are the preview images for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa."

Okay. So that happened. And we're not sure we can ever unsee it. We're talking about that scene from this past weekend's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, with the powerful S08E02 "Blue Jay" containing what, for me, was the most horrifically heartbreaking scene in TWD lore to date. That brings us to the following preview images for S08E03 "Odessa" (directed by Ron Underwood and written by our showrunners), with the focus shifting back to Mo (Zoey Merchant), who ends up spiraling down a rabbit hole of lies & secrets as she attempts to expose PADRE. But that's far from all, as it appears that Madison (Kim Dickens) is next on June's (Jenna Elfman) "treatment" list, and we learn more about Dove (Jayla Walton) and the person who was able to make us hate them in less than 10 minutes, Shrike (Maya Eshet).

Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 "Odessa": A Preview

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3 "Odessa": Mo's (Zoey Merchant) hunt to prove PADRE's true intentions has her in over her head as she's drawn into the larger web of secrets. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, here's a look at the preview images for the season's third chapter:

With the eighth & final season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead now officially underway, here's a look back at the official trailer & overview of what's still to come:

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo. The series stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss & Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert and is produced by AMC Studios.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!