Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E12 "In Dreams" Images: Saving Grace

Yesterday, we shared a promo and sneak preview for the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, with "In Dreams" shifting the focus from Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), Wes (Colby Hollman), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey)- as the latter finds herself being held by Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks. Now that we know that they know a lot more about Morgan (Lennie James) than they should, "In Dreams" shines a spotlight on Morgan and Grace (Karen David) as Morgan looks to keep them alive as Riley (Nick Stahl) looks to force a confrontation. If you read our review of "The Holding" then you know our theory about Grace already (you can check it out here)- and we're not sure the following preview images aren't just adding more fuel to the fire (or we'll crash-n-burn… we'll see) as Grace (and the viewers) shifts back-n-forth from a very deadly reality to… a "happily ever after" future?

In the following behind-the-scenes clip, David discusses the challenges Grace is facing in-between preview scenes for "In Dreams." Then after the episode overview, we have a sneak preview that shows a future that Grace wakes up to and finds herself living in… one with a very white-haired Morgan and Dr. Dorie (Jenna Elfman):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Karen David on Grace's New Challenges | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 612 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAsDdJxUOjg)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 12 "In Dreams": Grace wakes up with her memory blurred and sees what her world's become years later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Grace's Friends' Sneak Peek Ep. 612 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCZDE3Mn3Uk)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast this season.