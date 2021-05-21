Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 "Mother" Opener: Teddy's Revelation

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is not backing down on the tension and paranoia this weekend- if anything, "Mother" adds an entirely new and disturbing layer to it all. Now that we know a lot more about Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks, we can safely say that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is going to have to be on her serious "A-game" if she wants to make it out alive and back to the team. Throw Dakota (Zoe Colletti) into the mix with her questionable loyalties and willingness to kill and it's pretty clear that this episode is looking to impress. Viewers are also going to get a good look at the backstory on how Teddy's twisted intentions first came to fruition- and now we're getting a preview of what's ahead.

Here's a look at the opening minutes to "Mother"- the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead:

Now here's a look at the official preview images for Sunday night's episode :

Now here's a preview of what lies ahead for Alicia and our heroes via an official teaser showcasing a surprise reunion and an episode overview, followed by a sneak preview showing some of Teddy's methods to "win over" Alicia:

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14 "Mother": Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team discuss "J.D." and the implications from it moving forward for both the characters as well as the season's overall narrative:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.