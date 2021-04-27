Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11 Preview: Meet The Believers

Following up on a theory from Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), and Wes (Colby Hollman) head out to infiltrate an underground location that might just offer some answers about the "The End is the Beginning" folks in this week's episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Thanks to a pretty sizeable preview image drop from AMC on Tuesday, viewers are now getting a look at some of the "believers" our survivors will be meeting. In previous previews, we met John Glover's Teddy and Nick Stahl's character- who we now know is named Riley. Now, Jessica Perrin's Sabrina, Chinaza Uche's Derek, and Dean Neistat's Harvey are also introduced. Check out the images below, followed by a promo and sneak preview for "The Holding."

Here's a look a this week's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, followed by a sneak preview that finds Stahl's character offering Al and Alicia a tour of the facility along with what appear to be pseudo-interrogation scenes that have a chilling familiarity to them- and Al asking a very important question:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A New Group' Official Teaser: Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 611 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj0Fbl4hT_A)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 11 "The Holding": An infiltration turns into a rescue mission as the group digs into an underground community. Written by Channing Powell.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'There Is No Place Like This' Sneak Peek Ep. 611 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PzkyfBqy6c)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood) joining the cast this season.