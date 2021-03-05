Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Hollman, Dillahunt Confirm Prod Wrap

With all of the excitement that lies ahead for The Walking Dead universe between now and the end of 2022, it's important to keep track of how things are going. We know that The Walking Dead is back for those six "extra" episodes- and then came the surprising news that Season 11 would be kicking off this summer. Set up between the two runs is the return of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead for the second half of Season 6 on April 11. And now thanks to co-stars Colby Hollman (Wes) and Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie), viewers have learned that the original TWD spinoff series has wrapped production on the sixth season.

Here's a look at Dillahunt and Hollman's Instagram posts from earlier today- where both take a minute to thank the cast and production crew for working their magic through some tough times over the past year:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Hollman (@colbyhollman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt)

When the series returns, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous in previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.