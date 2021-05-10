Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "J.D." Preview: A New Mystery For June

After a heart-wrenching chapter of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead that left viewers wondering where Morgan (Lennie James) and our survivors are going to find the hope to fight and carry on- especially now that "The End is the Beginning" folks have the literal key to victory. But in the following preview for the next episode "J.D.," June (Jenna Elfman) isn't quite ready to give up, setting off on a mission that could not only help them in their fight against Teddy (John Glover) but also give June a chance to learn more about the man she loved and lost- and how the latter might just have an impact on what's to come.

Here's a look at a sneak preview for this Sunday's episode "J.D." followed by (all-too-brief) episode overview and a sneak preview that finds June making another mysterious connection to "The End is the Beginning" folks:

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 13 "J.D.": June splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat. Directed by Aisha Tyler.

In the following behind-the-scenes look at "In Dreams," the cast and creative team discuss the inspiration for Grace's trip to the future and how her grief will change the future for Morgan and the others:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast this season.