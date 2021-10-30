Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 E03 Preview: Teddy's Horrors Discovered

So two excellent episodes into the seventh season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, the long-running spinoff series has gotten viewers up-to-speed on Strand's (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James) & Grace's (Karen David) very different "nuclear world order" (check out our reviews of "The Beacon" here and "Six Hours" here). After viewing the preview images for this weekend's episode "Cindy Hawkins," we're getting the feeling that Halloween might just be the right time for this one. The spotlight shifts to June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie, St. (Keith Carradine) as they make the best of Teddy's bunker while counting down the days until they can leave. But as you're about to see in the following scene, staying might be a serious problem when they discover some of the secrets that the bunker has been hiding.

Now here's a look at a sneak preview for this weekend's episode "Cindy Hawkins," followed by a brief episode overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'What is This Place?' Sneak Peek Ep. 703 | Fear The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BiTNhAG8uKA)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 3 "Cindy Hawkins": Dorie and June make the best of Teddy's bunker until its history is uncovered. Directed by Ron Underwood and written by Nick Bernardone & Jacob Pinion.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 7:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, Christine Evangelista as Sherry, and Keith Carradine as John Dorie, Sr. joining the cast. Over the summer, we learned Sydney Lemmon's CRM soldier Isabelle would be returning, as will Omid Abtahi's Howard. In addition, Aisha Tyler's (who's also directing) Mickey, Demetrius Grosse's Josiah, and Gus Halper's Will are also on board this season. Debnam-Carey will make her directorial debut this season, and Domingo will return to direct and serve as a producer for the seventh season.