Fear the Walking Dead Teaser: June's Ready; Dorie's Back on the Case

Two days after AMC's Fear the Walking Dead shared a new set of preview images for the series return for the second half of Season 6, viewers are starting to get a look at our main players as Morgan (Lennie James) starts getting the band back together. Of course, there's still Virginia (Colby Minifie) to contend with- but we think it's becoming pretty clear that those "The End is the Beginning" folks might be a bigger danger than either of them saw coming- any maybe can't take on without joining up. Then we have the two people who are kicking off what appears to be character profile motion posters, Garret Dillahunt's John Dorie and Jenna Elfman's June. And considering how things left off between the two and the choices that they made, we're not sure their reunion is going to be an easy one.

Here's a look at the two mini-teasers profiling one of our favorite couples in the TWD universe, followed by the extended trailer for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B, set to return on Sunday, April 11.

When the series returns, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous in previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.