Welcome back to our weekly look at how the TWD universe is being connected by CRM and a whole bunch of possibly intertwined conspiracy theories. This week, we're looking at the Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista)-focused Fear the Walking Dead episode "Honey" (where things were a little light) as well as the Michael Cudlitz-directed The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode "Shadow Puppets" (where another end credits scene adds fuel to our speculation fires). We have some serious stuff to dive into, so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign right now and giving you the heads up now before it's too late.

"Fear the Walking Dead: 'Honey'": Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ashley Cardiff, the fifth episode of the sixth season, this week's episode is pretty much straight forward, with the biggest linking device to things outside of the series would be Sherry still having issues stemming from her days with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Sanctuary, and how that causes Sherry and Dwight to part ways. Though to be fair and to not put it completely on Sherry's shoulders, Dwight demonstrated that he can still slide back to his old Saviors ways when pressure mounts (and still harbors some resentment towards Morgan over last season going to hell) so the mix of the two is still way too toxic. Morgan's (Lennie James) growing new society also has us feeling a little curious- something to keep an eyeball on as we update our "new society" scorecard.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond – 'Shadow Puppets'": Directed by Michael Cudlitz and written by Maya Goldsmith, the sixth episode of the newest spinoff series' first season wrapped up with our younger heroes and their guardian Felix (Nico Tortorella) breaking bread with new-found friends (???) and travel mates Percy (Ted Sutherland) and Tony (Scott Adsit) before… the end credits scene! That's right, that means a return trip back to that CRM facility from episode 4's end credits scene and to our favorite sandwich-eating scientist, Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold). In this scene, Dr. Bellshaw is seen looking at that framed picture on the desk of Dr. Leo Bennett (Joe Holt) as well as Dr. Samuel Abbott (S.J. Ovaska) aka TS A402. She then reaches into the desk drawer and pulls out a copy of Dr. Bennett's work (Advanced Immunology: What to Know in the Age of the Unknown), which also includes a sketch and message from Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale). From there, Dr. Bellshaw gets a phone call, which goes like this (we only get her side of the phone call):

Hello [pause] Yes, I'm still working on that [pause] But… [pause] Of course [pause] It will be taken care of by the time they arrive [pause] Dr. Bennett won't be a problem [pause] His security detail won't be, either [pause] Of course [pause] Thank you, Lieutenant-Colonel.

Where to begin with the questions? What is it that Dr. Bellshaw is working on? Who are the "they" that are arriving? The easy answer would be our heroes, but could it be a new group we haven't met yet? If it means that they know our heroes are coming, then it adds a bit more legitimacy towards my distrust of Huck (Annet Mahendru). It sounds like Dr. Bennett is still alive- but for how long? And what's the Lieutenant-Colonel's deal? Is this our first intro to our ultimate "big bad" or a harbinger of something worse pulling all the strings? The scene ends with the camera pulling back from Dr. Bellshaw, as if we're on the other side of the glass and slowly backing away- leaving us with the impression that the location is underground (and quite large).

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.